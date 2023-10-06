17.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 6, 2023
A week of ‘spooktacular’ fun is being organised in Shifnal later this month.

Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A week of ‘spooktacular’ fun is being organised in Shifnal later this month as the town hosts its first pumpkin hunt during October half term.

Pictured from left: Linda Harris of Apley Farm Shop, Jayne Rushden of Presence, Adam Cawley of Woods Dry Cleaners, Sarah Hill of Primrose Hill Boutique, Jenny Hill of Primrose Hill Boutique, Rachael Pallett of Rachael The Flower Girl and Louise Pollock of Apley Farm Shop
“We hope the activity will provide some Halloween fun for local families – encouraging them to explore their town and be rewarded with some treats,” explained Sally Themans of Love Shifnal, a new initiative aimed at promoting the town.

Participants in the event, which runs from Saturday, October 28 until November 4, have to collect a trail map from Nan’s Café or gift shop Presence, both in Cheapside, and then search for pumpkins and clues in shop windows.

“The children then have to solve the riddle from the clues and return their answers to Nan’s or Presence to collect a Halloween treat,” Sally explained.

“It should be a lot of fun and is a great way of encouraging families to get out and about and it’s a good opportunity for the traders in the town to join together.”

The pumpkins for the trail have been donated by Apley Farm Shop and the event has been sponsored by Shifnal Town Council.

Linda Harris of Apley Farm Shop, said: “We’re delighted to support this Pumpkin Hunt in Shifnal, which is our nearest town.

“We are also looking forward to some of the other initiatives which are being planned there in the coming months.” 

