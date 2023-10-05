Bridgnorth Golfer wins ‘The Clutch Pro Tour’ Order of Merit

A Bridgnorth Golfer is celebrating after winning ‘The Clutch Pro Tour’ Order of Merit.

Conor White has won ‘The Clutch Pro Tour’ Order of Merit. Photo: Official Event Photographer – Andy Crook

After running for 20 years, the PGA EuroPro Tour was shut down at the end of 2022 which left hundreds of young aspiring golfers without a means of developing their game and a chance of making it into the big money tours like the Challenge Tour.

Fortunately ‘The Clutch Tour’, with big money behind it, has positioned itself in the space vacated by the EuroPro and now offers cards on the Challenge Tour for its top two players at the end of the season.

Conor White is a member of Bridgnorth Golf Club and played for the County Juniors and Bridgnorth Golf Club Juniors and was a major player in Bridgnorth’s Junior Team when they won the National Championship in 2012.

Conor first swung a golf club at the age of 2 and Conor’s mother said: “From an early age all Conor ever wanted to do was play golf”.

Conor had many amateur successes and qualified to go professional in 2019 and was playing on the PGA EuroPro Tour when it finished in 2022 this year Conor managed to get onto Tier 2 of ‘The Clutch Tour’ after playing in all 13 tournaments.

Conor won the ‘Order of Merit’, by a massive 141 points, which won Conor, a Galvin Green clothing deal, a Bushnell Rangefinder Scope, a Mizuno stand bag and a Pulseroll Massage Gun, but much more importantly, Conor also won invites to 5 Challenge Tour events on next year’s calendar, which is a great opportunity for Conor, as this is only one step away from the DP World tour.

‘The Clutch Tour’ is sponsored by Mizuno and each of the 13 tournaments has a prize fund, with the winner taking home £5k and lesser amounts going to at least the first 20 places.

Each tournament draws a field of 100 to 120 players and Conor has been in the prize money for all his 13 games, coming first at ‘The Millbrook GC’ and second at ‘Minchinhampton GC’, which gave Conor an income of a little over £19k for 2023.

After winning the ‘Order of Merit’ Conor said: “This is a great opportunity for me to compete at the next level in professional golf. I’d like to thank the Clutch Pro Tour for giving such great incentives for players on both tiers. To get to play on The Challenge Tour is one of the ambitions of every satellite tour player, so winning 5 invites for their 2024 events is a great stepping stone and a true test of what it takes to get to the top level of the game.”