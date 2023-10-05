Royal representative takes on Shropshire Community Foundation role

HM The King’s Shropshire representative has pledged support for an organisation which distributes funding across the county.

Lord-Lieutenant Anna Turner

Lord-Lieutenant Anna Turner has officially become a patron of the Shropshire Community Foundation, set up almost a year ago to channel funds from individuals, businesses and authorities to tackle community problems within the areas of highest need.

Anna has been Lord-Lieutenant since 2019 and is the first female to take up the role in Shropshire, representing the King at events across the county – as well as being responsible for welcoming members of the Royal Family during official visits.

Now as patron of the Foundation, she will promote their aims of securing and maximising the impact of funding received, ensuring donations reach the communities where they can make the biggest difference.

Anna said: “My role is all about celebrating the very best Shropshire has to offer, as well as recognising how we can collectively support communities and the people within them. I’m honoured to be asked to become patron of the Shropshire Community Foundation, and I’ll be taking every opportunity to connect them with organisations and individuals across the county who are seeking to make a real difference.”

Shropshire Community Foundation chair Selina Graham – who was High Sheriff in 2022/23 and worked closely with Anna during that time – said she was delighted to have her support as a patron.

“Anna has worked tirelessly to promote Shropshire even before her time as Lord-Lieutenant began, and she’s a fantastic asset to the county, highly respected and with an extensive network of connections.

“It will be great for her to be able to share the work we undertake as part of the Foundation with that network, enabling us to spread the message among individuals and businesses that we are here and well placed to assist those looking to make donations and maximise their impact, as well as those looking for assistance.”

Before SCF was set up last year, the county was one of very few in England not to have its own Foundation, instead receiving support from Staffordshire Community Foundation who continue to assist in the administration of region-specific grants handed down from central Government.

Since its launch, Shropshire’s organisation – which is run by a group of trustees and an independent investment committee with support from a team of volunteers – has begun working with businesses with corporate social responsibility who want to make a positive impact in the county, philanthropic individuals looking to donate or leave a legacy gift in their will, and existing charitable organisations looking for support to distribute their funds.