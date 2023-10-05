Plan to be prepared to help safeguard future of Rowley’s House in Shrewsbury

A plan is being prepared to help safeguard the future of the historic Rowley’s House in the heart of Shrewsbury.

Rowley's House in the heart of Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council has appointed local firm Arrol Architects, and historic building consultants TDR Heritage, to prepare a conservation management plan and feasibility study that will help safeguard, and find a viable use for, Rowley’s House and Mansion in Shrewsbury.

The buildings have remained vacant and unused in recent years and during summer 2023 the council carried out stabilisation works at Rowley’s House, along with repairs to the infill panels to the timber-framed parts of the building to make them safe.

Detailed survey works are also being undertaken to create a full picture of what further repairs and adaptions will be needed before the buildings can be brought back into use.

TDR will soon begin work on the conservation management plan which will inform Arrol Architects’ approach to the feasibility study. It’s hoped this work will be completed by next spring.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for assets and housing, said:

“I’m delighted that we’ve appointed Arrol Architects and TDR Heritage to help us in our work to secure the future of Rowley’s House – which is an iconic and much-loved building.

“A conservation management plan is essential when planning the conservation of a complex listed building such as Rowley’s.

“Arrol and TDR will engage with stakeholders over the coming months to look at how the building might be adapted for a new use whilst safeguarding its historic value.”

Rob Green, director of Arrol Architects, said:

“Following the delivery of the Shrewsbury Castle conservation management plan, Arrol Architects and TDR Heritage are extremely pleased to be appointed to work on such an important and iconic building within the town in order to secure its long term future.”