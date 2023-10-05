The Wrekin Housing Group Generates Nearly £57m in social value

The Wrekin Housing Group generated £56.7m of social value during 2022/23, supporting its customers, communities and the local economy directly during the cost-of-living crisis.

Wrekin’s social Value committments include providing work experience placements for Derwen College students like Maisy

The significant contribution is outlined in the organisation’s second Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report and marks an increase of almost £1m compared to the previous year.

During the 12-month period, Wrekin reinforced its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and achieving significant energy savings for residents.

Wrekin, who provide affordable homes for over 28,000 people across Telford & Wrekin, Shropshire and Staffordshire, invested over £86m to build new energy efficient homes and reducing the carbon footprint of existing homes by installing greener energy systems.

Wrekin Reviive, the group’s social enterprise that recycles and upcycles furniture and electrical goods, made a huge contribution by diverting over 253 tonnes of waste from landfill.

The group’s Money Matters Team successfully secured £4.4m in extra income for tenants – supporting customers with their finances – including debt, energy and benefit advice, budgeting help, access to essential furniture and support via grants.

Other highlights of the report show how the organisation helped 168 people into employment, training and volunteering – delivering a social value return of £6.55 for every £1 spent.

Wrekin also supported local community and voluntary activity via its Partnership and Community Fund, distributing almost £55,000 to 40 groups and projects.

Wrekin tenant Kevin Morgan was also appointed as a board member – ensuring customers’ voices are heard at the highest level of the organisation.

Wayne Gethings, Chief Executive of The Wrekin Housing Group, said:

“This year’s report highlight’s the positive impact we are having in our neighbourhoods and how we continue to ensure that our customers are at the heart of everything we do.

“We want to make a long-lasting impact in the communities we serve, so it’s important the work we do contributes positively.

“It’s more important than ever that we continue to have a positive impact on our customers and communities in light of the threats posed by climate change and the hardship brought by the cost-of-living crisis.

“Our ESG Report highlights the actions we’re taking to drive change and we’ll use it as a benchmark to push further improvements in our mission to make a difference to people’s lives.”

You can read the report in full here.