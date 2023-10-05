14.1 C
Newly qualified Lauren will strengthen law firm’s Ludlow offering

A newly qualified solicitor has joined the Ludlow office of law firm mfg Solicitors.

Tome Esler and Lauren Williams

Private client solicitor Lauren Williams, who joined the firm as a trainee in 2021 and successfully qualified this summer, will report to partner and head of department, Giles Scott, and work closely alongside Ludlow partners Peter Stephens, Janna Vigar and Sally Smith at the firm’s Corve Street base.

Lauren will support the firm’s clients on a variety of private matters including wills, trusts, estate and tax planning, Lasting Powers of Attorney, and offering advice on complex probate, inheritance tax and estate administration matters.

Giles Scott said: “Lauren has a huge future in the legal industry so it’s great to bring her into our team here in Ludlow now she has qualified.

“Alongside Peter, Janna and Sally, Lauren is already playing a key role and is supporting a range of clients.”

Lauren Williams added: “Our team in Ludlow has a remarkable reputation both locally and regionally, so I am delighted to have the opportunity to grow our offering even further in the months and years ahead.

“I’ve worked through a thorough training programme over the past three years and learned so much alongside several specialist partners at the firm. That has prepared me perfectly for the future and to be here in Ludlow really is a tremendous first step for me in my career.

“Aside from my work as a solicitor, I am also keen to get involved with as many community initiatives as possible, both in Ludlow and across the wider Shropshire area.”

