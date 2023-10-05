In-Comm Training enjoys record engineering apprentice recruitment drive

Interest in engineering apprentices is booming in Shropshire after In-Comm Training announced a 35% increase in the number of starts this September.

In-Comm Training has recruited 84 individuals at its Telford technical academy

One of the UK’s leading training providers has recruited 84 individuals at its Telford technical academy, with learners starting their careers in machining, robotics, welding, electrical, mechatronics and toolmaking.

Companies, including Epson, HS Marston Aerospace, Magna Cosma Castings, Makita, and RBSL, are taking the long-term approach to beating the current labour and skills shortage by opting to grow their own.

In addition to the budding engineers of the future, In-Comm Training also successfully inducted 25 learners onto its Level 4 HNC programme – highlighting a strong move towards upskilling workers.

Paul Hodgetts, Business Development Manager at In-Comm Training, commented: “We have been able to fill nearly 200 vacancies this year across both academies, which is great news for local employers and a massive indication that vocational learning is in the ascendancy.

“There is a lot of opportunity for industry at the moment, but the ability to scale up is being held back by access to both the right people and the volume of individuals in the labour pool.”

He continued: “The results of our Training Barometer clearly showed that industry was waking up to the importance of developing their own staff and apprenticeships now being accepted as a credible career development choice.”

“In-Comm has also had a big drive on equality and diversity, making sure industry is seen as a career for all. This is paying off with 30% of our new Telford cohort girls.”

Learners have already started, with the second cohort to begin shortly.

Apprentices will go through a 1-week induction to their specific programme before progressing into workshops that blend theory with practical training on manual and CNC machines, and over £10m of metrology, CAD, fluid power, robotics and wire EDM capabilities.

Depending on their pathway, they will be either full-time at In-Comm or part time and spending the rest of the course at their employers, gaining experience and knowledge from work-based mentors.

Jayne Guest, Recruitment Manager at In-Comm Training, concluded: “We will be continuing our recruitment of apprentices throughout the coming months for our early 2024 cohorts and then the big recruitment drive from Christmas kicks-off again – to fulfil our September and October 2024 starts.”

For information and to register your interest please visit in-comm.co.uk or check out the company’s socials.