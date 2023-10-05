Building project underway at popular South Shropshire Holiday Village

Morris Property has won an exciting tender at the Upper Norton Holiday and Leisure Complex from The Holiday Property Bond (HPB), who offer a practical and affordable alternative to owning your own holiday home, enjoyed by over 40,000 ‘Bondholders.

Paul Johnson Contracts Manager, Morris Property right with Graham Smith, Site Manager at Upper Norton, Morris Property

The project signals a second phase of development at an existing and highly popular HPB site at Upper Norton near Craven Arms in south Shropshire.

Having installed the perimeter fencing and signage, the Morris Property team have started building 15 units of accommodation, a bespoke indoor pool, sauna/steam room, gym and restaurant, with completion due in March 2025. These new facilities join the existing 21 units of accommodation and clubroom, games room and tennis court amenities which originally opened in 2008.

- Advertisement -

The new buildings will be converted from four large existing barns and will be situated in landscaped grounds with footpaths, a low-level lighting scheme and car parking.

Ollie Peacock, Development Manager at The Holiday Property Bond said “We are delighted to be working with Morris Property on this exciting project to extend our hugely popular resort at Upper Norton.

It is a fabulous way to celebrate our 40th Anniversary and will not only offer additional first-class accommodation, but also enhance the leisure facilities at this beautiful holiday village.”

Morris Property Contracts Manager, Paul Johnson, who is overseeing construction at Upper Norton added: “Our team is very much looking forward to starting work here with the high-quality new buildings and facilities which will visually fit well into their environment.

“We will be using recycled stone from the existing buildings along with local Wenlock stone and lime mortar to match. Oak timber cladding boards add an attractive external feature and the project has many environmental features ranging from solar panels to its own Biomass sewage system.”

Holiday Property Bond, established in 1983, offers exclusive access to a portfolio of over 1,400 top-quality villas, cottages and apartments in over 30 locations across the UK and Europe and the additional accommodation and amenities will further augment the popularity of the Upper Norton holiday village.