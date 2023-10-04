13.3 C
Telford man guilty of sexually assaulting a child

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man from Telford has pleaded guilty to 15 sexual offences against a child.

Aaron Kendall of Furlong Green in Lightmoor, Telford appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to the offences.

Kendall pleaded guilty to four counts of assault of a girl under 13 by touching, three counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration with a part of your body/a thing, three counts of rape of a girl under 13 and five counts of offender 18 or over engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15.

The 32-year-old was arrested around 20 minutes after the victim reported the crimes to police and was later charged with the offences which took place between 2018 and 2023.

Kendall is due to be sentenced on Monday 27 November at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

