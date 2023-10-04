13.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Man re-arrested for murder of Claire Orrey in Telford

Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A 31-year-old man has been re-arrested on suspicion of the murder of Claire Orrey and the attempted murder of a second person.

The arrest is in relation to an incident at a house on Burnell Road in Telford on Sunday 30 July.

At around 5am, police were called to Burnell Road following reports of a disturbance.

Armed officers attended along with West Midlands Ambulance Service.

On arrival, Claire was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was found injured at the address with serious injuries.

