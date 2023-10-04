Funding announced for reopening of Oswestry to Gobowen railway line

Plans to reopen the Gobowen to Oswestry railway line are set to move forward after being given the green light by the Government.

The reopening will be financed from the £36 billion of savings as a result of the cancellation of HS2 beyond Birmingham.

As part of the reopening, the line will have a new Park Hall stop and a rail link to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital at Gobowen.

The Strategic Outline Business Case for reopening the line was submitted to the Government last year.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has been campaigning for the reopening of the line and helped with the business case including inviting local campaigners to make the case for reopening the line in Parliament.

Helen said: “This is fantastic news and will be celebrated in Oswestry, Gobowen and all the surrounding areas.

“The case for reopening the line is clear and now the project can move full speed ahead.

“Everyone involved in compiling the bid deserves a huge round of applause.

“I have been proud to support the campaign since my election. Just last month I invited some of the local team to make the case in Parliament and I’m delighted their hard work has paid off.

“The list of benefits is huge. Oswestry town centre, the Orthopaedic Hospital, patients needing care, staff getting to work, shoppers, business owners, elderly and vulnerable people who are currently stranded. Reopening this line will help them all.”

Simon Baynes, the Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for North Shropshire, also welcomed today’s announcement.

Speaking after the Prime Minister’s announcement, Mr Baynes said: “It was fantastic to hear the Prime Minister’s speech today, and I am delighted that the government will reopen the Oswestry – Gobowen line in North Shropshire as part of the new Network North.

“The funds will come from the £36bn of savings due to the cancellation of the extension of HS2 beyond Birmingham. I am also pleased at the further confirmation that there will be a new Park Hall stop and a rail link to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital at Gobowen.

“I am very proud and pleased that the Prime Minister and the Conservative government are delivering for the long term future of North Shropshire.”