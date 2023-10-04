13.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Barn fire in Cleobury Mortimer leads to loss of livestock

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A serious barn fire in Cleobury Mortimer has led to the deaths of around 17 animals.

Firefighters were called to the barn fire in the early hours of today. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 4.42am this morning to reports that a large barn around 160ft by 40ft was on fire.

Crews from Bishops Castle, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Cleobury Mortimer, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock, Newport, Telford and Tweedale attended.

Firefighters used main jets and hose reel jets to tackle but unfortunately, the animals died during the blaze.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews are still dealing with the incident and although operations have been scaled down, we expect to be there for some time.

“There is still a considerable amount of hay on fire causing a smoke plume which is travelling across the fields.”

A fire investigation has been carried out and the fire is believed to have started accidentally and the most likely cause is electrical or self-combustion.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is supporting the farm owner.

