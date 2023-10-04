Barn fire in Cleobury Mortimer leads to loss of livestock

A serious barn fire in Cleobury Mortimer has led to the deaths of around 17 animals.

Firefighters were called to the barn fire in the early hours of today. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 4.42am this morning to reports that a large barn around 160ft by 40ft was on fire.

Crews from Bishops Castle, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Cleobury Mortimer, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock, Newport, Telford and Tweedale attended.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters used main jets and hose reel jets to tackle but unfortunately, the animals died during the blaze.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews are still dealing with the incident and although operations have been scaled down, we expect to be there for some time.

“There is still a considerable amount of hay on fire causing a smoke plume which is travelling across the fields.”

A fire investigation has been carried out and the fire is believed to have started accidentally and the most likely cause is electrical or self-combustion.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is supporting the farm owner.