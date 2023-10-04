13.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Newly-rebranded insurance firm supporting Shrewsbury Half Marathon

Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire business is celebrating a major rebrand by supporting a half marathon in Shrewsbury with family activities alongside the race.

Ellie Cole, assistant branch manager, and Jamie Moore, sales manager
Howden Insurance, formerly A-Plan, based in High Street, Shrewsbury, will host an activity stall at the West Mid Showground as part of the firm’s sponsorship of the ParetoFM Shrewsbury Half Marathon on Sunday, October 8.

Chris Beane, divisional director of Howden, said the half marathon was a great event for Shrewsbury and a good opportunity to spread the word about the change of name.

He said: “A-Plan actually joined the Howden Group, one of the UK’s largest independent insurance brokers, two years ago but we only started using Howden as our new name from October 1.

“However, the name is the only thing that has changed – we will continue to operate from our branch in Shrewsbury High Street, with the same friendly team looking after clients across Shropshire and beyond.

“We love the Shrewsbury Half Marathon, and as the route passes our front door we thought it was appropriate to add our support to the event.

“We will be providing a range of activities to keep youngsters entertained during the day, including free face painting, and will be sharing information about our change from A-Plan to Howden.

“If you’re coming along to take part or watch, please drop in and say hello!”

