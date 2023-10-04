Morris Lubricants team take on Longmynd Hike challenge for Hope House

Four colleagues from Morris Lubricants in Shrewsbury have chosen a new challenge to support Hope House Children’s Hospice.

Ready to take on the Longmynd Hike challenge are (from left) Morris Lubricants colleagues Joe Fox, Owen Lloyd, Kim Mamaras and Russell Fox

The team will take on the 50-mile Longmynd Hike competition over the weekend of October 7 and 8 which involves climbing more than 8,000 feet, covering eight summits, in under 24 hours.

Chief Operations Officer Owen Lloyd, will be joined by Kim Mamaras from the manufacturing site, Russell Fox, who is one of long-distance delivery drivers and Joe Fox from the logistics planning team.

These men will all be putting their bodies to the test to raise money for Hope House, the company’s adopted charity.

The route is not for the faint hearted and follows a set figure-of-eight over the rugged countryside of South Shropshire and the Welsh Marches. The start at Church Stretton is at 1pm on Saturday, October 7 and the objective is to complete the course in under 24 hours.

The Morris Lubricants’ team is looking forward to the challenge across some of the UK’s most picturesque landscape, whilst raising much-needed funds for Hope House, a children’s hospice in Morda, near Oswestry.

This is not Owen and Kim’s first time at pushing their bodies to the limits in order to complete a charity challenge.

Last year, they were part of the Morris Lubricants cycle team that raised £3,500 for Hope House on a 125-mile sponsored cycle. It was one of a wide range of imaginative ideas during 2022 that helped Morris Lubricants raise £13,842 for the charity.

Andrew Goddard, Morris Lubricants’ Executive Chairman, said: “The Longmynd Hike is a phenomenal undertaking by the four men. If 50 miles in 24 hours was not enough, you also have to factor in the unforgiving terrain and the weather conditions.

“The money they raise on this challenge will go towards the company’s continuing support for Hope House, an organisation that provides such important care to children, young people and their families.”

Morris Lubricants is one of Europe’s leading independent oil, lubricant and grease suppliers, proudly exporting Union Jack stamped products to more than 90 countries around the globe. The company has been manufacturing in Shrewsbury for more than 150 years.

Bekki Fardoe, area fundraiser for Hope House, said: “We are extremely grateful for the continued support that we have received from Morris Lubricants since partnering together as their chosen charity for 2022/23.”

“Employees from Morris Lubricants have taken part in various fundraising activities and are always up for a challenge in order to raise money for the seriously ill children and families that we care for.”

“They have raised the bar again with their latest challenge, the 50-mile Longmynd Hike! It will be an incredibly tough challenge, both mentally and physically, but I have no doubt they will conquer it. Everyone at Hope House and Ty Gobaith will be cheering them on.”

Donations to this fantastic cause can be made on the Morris Lubricants’ JustGiving page.