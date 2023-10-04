Digital careers fairs to signpost options for young people

The wide range of technical and vocational career opportunities available to young people in the Marches area will be in the spotlight at a series of digital careers fairs this month.

Andriane´ Usherwood-Brown

Young people in Shropshire, Herefordshire and Telford & Wrekin can find out about training and qualifications on offer and the careers those qualifications might lead to during the sessions on October 16, 20 and 25.

Andriané Usherwood-Brown, strategic lead for the Marches Careers Hub, said: “There is a risk that university is all young people hear about when they are at school, but there are so many other routes into a good and fulfilling career.

“Local employers and training providers can offer degree apprenticeships, apprenticeships, City & Guilds, T Levels, BTecs and a host of other accredited qualifications.

“The purpose of our new digital careers fairs is to explain the options to young people and show them the career doors that technical and vocational training can open.

“The Marches Careers Hub works closely with a network of schools and colleges and alongside local authorities, the Marches LEP and the Careers & Enterprise Company to improve careers outcomes for young people.

“Our partnership with both education providers and employers means we know exactly what opportunities are available and can help young people give themselves the best possible chance to benefit from those opportunities.

“These digital careers fairs will give an overview of the technical qualifications and apprenticeships offered by local providers and employers, provide information about the careers those opportunities can lead to and briefly describe what the learning or training would consist of. There will also be a chance to ask questions about anything to do with careers and training.

“Everyone who is considering their future career path is welcome to attend, and I look forward to welcoming as many people as possible to a session.”

There will be sessions for young people on October 16 and 25, both from 9.15–10am, and an additional session for parents and carers on October 20 from 5.30-6.15pm.

Andriané added: “It is vitally important that we improve career outcomes so that we make the most of the phenomenal talent which our young people have. This is why we work closely with colleges, schools and enterprise advisers to make sure we have a strategy in place which ensures careers advice and information inspires young people into the full range of pathways available to them.”

Join the digital careers fairs here, or watch the trailer for more information.