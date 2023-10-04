Accountancy recruitment crisis in full flow

The recruitment crisis facing the accounting profession is showing no signs of abating, according to a Shropshire expert.

Karen Whitehead

Karen Whitehead, of KEW Accountants in Telford, has been in the profession for more than 25 years and said the challenge of recruiting staff had never been tougher.

“Accountancy is a wonderful profession, providing huge potential to grow a career, but every firm up and down the country is finding it incredibly difficult to recruit and retain staff,” she said.

“We make a conscious effort to make our working environment fun and welcoming, as we want our staff to enjoy coming to the office each day.

“We have a fantastic team here at KEW, but it is always a challenge to fill vacancies as and when they come along, and I know other accountancy firms find it difficult too.

“Some research recently found that in cities like Manchester and Nottingham there’s an average of just two applicants for each accountancy role, which would have been unheard of when I joined the profession in the late 90s.

“As a profession we need to keep working hard to promote just how rewarding a job in accounting can be.”

Karen said she was currently looking for an accounts assistant to join the team.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity which would suit someone who has just finished an apprenticeship, or someone with at least two years’ experience working in a general accountancy practice,” she said.

“We need someone who has experience of completing accounts for sole traders, partnerships and small limited companies. Experience of bookkeeping software would be an advantage, as would a working knowledge of VAT.

“We are a friendly team with a growing client base and would love to hear from anyone who may be interested in joining us.”