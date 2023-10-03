Work continues to restore catering services at PRH following RAAC discovery

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust says it is doing all it can to resume normal catering service at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford.

Following the identification of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in a kitchen area at the hospital last week the kitchen and Apley Restaurant were closed as a safety precaution.

The Trust says it is working with structural engineers who are inspecting the area.

- Advertisement -

Whilst the kitchen is closed patients on a normal diet will be receiving a choice of soups (all vegetarian); a selection of sandwiches; a selection of ham and vegetarian salads; yoghurts; mousse; ice cream; fruit; cheese and biscuits and snacks, which are cakes and biscuits.

Those with any dietary requirements will see no change in the menu.

For younger patients on the children’s ward, fish fingers and chicken nuggets will also be provided.

Caffe Bistro in the Women and Children’s Centre will be open Monday to Friday between 7.30am-7.30pm or 9am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday. Vending machines also remain available across the hospital site.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently building a temporary kitchen and we hope to provide a limited hot meal option for patients by the end of the week.

“If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the ward manager or matron.

“Thank you for your understanding.”