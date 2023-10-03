15.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Advertisement -

Work continues to restore catering services at PRH following RAAC discovery

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust says it is doing all it can to resume normal catering service at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford.

Following the identification of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in a kitchen area at the hospital last week the kitchen and Apley Restaurant were closed as a safety precaution.

The Trust says it is working with structural engineers who are inspecting the area.

- Advertisement -

Whilst the kitchen is closed patients on a normal diet will be receiving a choice of soups (all vegetarian); a selection of sandwiches; a selection of ham and vegetarian salads; yoghurts; mousse; ice cream; fruit; cheese and biscuits and snacks, which are cakes and biscuits.

Those with any dietary requirements will see no change in the menu.

For younger patients on the children’s ward, fish fingers and chicken nuggets will also be provided.

Caffe Bistro in the Women and Children’s Centre will be open Monday to Friday between 7.30am-7.30pm or 9am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday. Vending machines also remain available across the hospital site.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently building a temporary kitchen and we hope to provide a limited hot meal option for patients by the end of the week.

“If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the ward manager or matron.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP