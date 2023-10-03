RSPCA appeal after kitten dumped in cardboard box in Telford

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a kitten was found dumped in a cardboard box in Telford.

The kitten has been nicknamed Apley – after where he was found. Photo: RSPCA

The box was found on the pavement in the layby by Apley Pool on the A442 near Wellington, Telford, by a member of the public.

RSPCA inspector Claire Davey said: “This poor tabby and white kitten is only aged around three to four months. He must have been so frightened.

- Advertisement -

“He was left inside the cardboard box with the lid folded in on itself, and we are very grateful to the dog walker who came across the box and saw it move.

“The walker took the kitten immediately to a local vets – who then notified us.”

The kitten has been nicknamed Apley – after where he was found and is now safe in boarding.

Claire added: “He is in good condition – beside being covered in fleas. He is very friendly and cheeky and just wants a cuddle.

“He wasn’t chipped and there wasn’t any CCTV so we don’t know his background and where he came from. If no-one comes forward I’m sure he will find his forever home with a new owner.”

The RSPCA is now appealing for anyone with first hand information to get in touch via 0300 123 8018 and can quote 01160478.

“We know times are tough at the moment and the cost of living is really affecting families who are struggling with their pets and the costs that come with them,” said Claire.

“But we ask for people not to abandon and dump these animals – but to seek help from charities and organisations out there.£

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, which includes a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.