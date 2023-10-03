Wellington Orbit debuts loyalty membership scheme

Wellington Orbit, a cinema and cafe in the heart of Wellington, has unveiled its latest offering – Orbit WOW, a membership scheme that brings simplicity and savings to your favourite hangout spot.

Wellington Orbit

Orbit WOW is not about grandeur; it’s about making your visits to Wellington Orbit even more enjoyable with straightforward perks that speak for themselves:

10% off food

Enjoy a no-nonsense 10% discount on all food items (excluding pre-packaged snacks). From hearty meals to quick bites, your taste buds and your wallet will thank you.

Drink up the Savings

Sip and save! Orbit WOW members receive 10% off hot and cold drinks, including alcoholic beverages. Cheers to affordable indulgence.

Enjoy the magic of cinema for less

Orbit WOW members get an exclusive 10% off on standard cinema tickets, bringing the joy of movies for even less.

Monthly Surprises, No Strings Attached

No hidden fees, just pleasant surprises. Orbit WOW members also receive monthly exclusive offers, such as £5 tickets on selected films. It’s our way of saying thanks for being a part of the Wellington Orbit family.

All for just £20 per year

Keep it simple, keep it affordable. For just £20 per year, you’re in! Wellington Orbit believes in offering a membership scheme that’s easy on the pocket and high on value.

Liam McClelland, Director at Wellington Orbit said: “Orbit WOW is our way of keeping things simple and delightful for our amazing patrons. It’s about giving back to our community as a thank you for their support they have shown us so far. We have already seen over 250 of our shareholders join the scheme and we’re delighted to now be able to open Orbit WOW to the wider public.”