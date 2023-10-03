15.4 C
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Opticians scores with sponsorship of Telford football team

A Telford football team has taken to the pitch in style this season thanks to sponsorship from an opticians in the town.

Specsavers Telford have sponsored the Ercall Colts FC U10 team for the upcoming season
Ercall Colts FC U10 team are being supported by Specsavers Telford for the 2023/24 season and are now the proud owners of some brand-new kit which includes the store logo.

They compete in the Telford Junior Football League and reached the League Cup semi-final last season.

“The new kit looks fantastic and we’re delighted to be sponsoring the team this season,” says Specsavers Telford dispensing optician, Jack Hearne.

“Supporting the local community is something we’re passionate about and Ercall Colts play an important role in encouraging local youngsters to take up football. We wish the team all the very best for the rest of the season.”

“We feel extremely privileged to be offered this amazing opportunity and I know the boys will wear the shirt with immense pride,’ comments James Harrison, Ercall Colts FC U10 manager.

“Without the support of Specsavers Telford, we quite simply would not be in a position to offer these youngsters everything they need to take part in their hobby. We are very thankful.”

