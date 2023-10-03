15.4 C
MyWorkwear nominated for SME of the Year Award at MAKE UK Manufacturing Awards

Telford-based supplier of embroidered and printed clothing MyWorkwear, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the SME of the Year Award in the Midlands & East region at the MAKE UK Manufacturing Awards 2023.

Members of the MyWorkwear team
MyWorkwear has been nominated for this key award where judges were said to be “impressed with the high standard of entries received”.

The company’s award submission detailed its ambition of increasing turnover by 25% in the 2023-24 financial year as well as its investment in new machinery and equipment at its Telford-based premises.

Furthermore, it detailed the supplier’s commitment to consistently upskilling staff members as well as its support for the local community and commitment to its chosen charity, Race Against Dementia.

James Worthington, Co-Owner and Co-Managing Director of MyWorkwear said of the award shortlisting “We are absolutely thrilled to have been named as a finalist in the MAKE UK Manufacturing Awards 2023 for the SME of Year Award in the Midlands & East region.

“We are proud members of the MAKE UK Association and are thrilled to be named as finalists against some fantastic competition. This nomination is a testament to the hard work of the MyWorkwear team”

The MAKE UK Manufacturing Awards ceremony will take place on 1st November 2023 at the National Motorcycle Museum where the MyWorkwear team will find out if they’ve been successful.

