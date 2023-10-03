Midlands based employers receive coveted Ministry of Defence Award

Twenty six employers from the West Midlands region, including four from Shropshire, have been presented with their Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Awards.

The Wrekin Housing Group receiving their Silver Award from Brigadier Fraser MBE ADC Royal Marines, Naval Regional Commander for Wales, Western England & Channel Islands, and Deputy Director Royal Navy Heritage

The West Midland Reserve Forces & Cadets Association’s (West Midland RFCA) awards took place on Tuesday 26th September, at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The ERS awards were launched in 2014 to recognise employer support for the wider principles of the Armed Forces Covenant. The scheme encompasses bronze, silver and gold awards for the employers that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to Defence and the Armed Forces community. This includes the Reserves, Service leavers, Armed Forces veterans, the wounded, injured and sick, cadets, military spouses or partners and their families.

- Advertisement -

Congratulations to Allsports Coaches Coaching Academy CIC, Career Pursuit CIC, Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, and The Wrekin Housing Group.

Nick Grubb, Head of Housing for The Wrekin Housing Group said, “We were pleased to reconfirm our long-standing commitment to the Armed Forces and to supporting veterans, reservists and those with serving family members and The Wrekin Housing Group is proud to support the UK’s military community. Achieving Silver is fantastic recognition of this commitment.”

Graham Whitehouse, Philip Sinclair and Cat Suckling, Regional Employer Engagement Directors for West Midland RFCA commented on the awards:

“The Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme encourages employers to support Defence and inspire others to do the same. The scheme encompasses Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards for organisations that pledge, demonstrate and advocate support to Defence and the Armed Forces community, and who align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.

“We are absolutely delighted that 26 employers across our region have been recognised by the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award this year. Having worked closely with these organisations over a number of months and years, we know of the commitment that they show and demonstrate, and applaud their recognition, which is justifiably deserved.

“Many congratulations to them all, we look forward to continuing our work with them.”

The lunch time event was held in Aspects at the iconic National Memorial Arboretum, a fitting place for such awards to be presented. Guests were welcomed to the event by representatives from some of the local Royal Naval Reserve, Army Reserve and Royal Air Force Reserve units and the event concluded with a short act of Remembrance at the Armed Forces Memorial.

If you’re interested in finding out more about the Employer Recognition Scheme visit wmrfca.org/employers or contact the employer engagement team on wm-ee@rfca.mod.uk