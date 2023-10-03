Local people benefit from firm’s solar-powered EV chargers

A forward-thinking Telford business is lending a helping hand to the local community by making its electric vehicle charging points available to the public.

Councillor Carolyn Healy joins FSP’s managing director Wayne Carter (left) and chairman, Richard Hilton for the official unveiling of the new EV charging points available for the local community

Fabweld Steel Products, which manufactures access covers for the water, energy and security sectors, has installed a double fast charger at its site on the Court 2000 business park in Madeley, as part of a wider project to improve the environmental sustainability of the business.

The company is now encouraging people in the local community to take advantage of the discounted tariffs at the charging point, which was installed with help from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Climate Change Fund.

FSP managing director Wayne Carter said: “Reducing our dependence on fossil fuels is a no brainer, but it is no secret that the infrastructure for electric vehicles hasn’t yet caught up with the demand.

“Hopefully the people of Madeley and the local area will make good use of the discounted rate of 40p per KWH offered at our charger, particularly at weekends.

“The charger is just one of the changes we have made at our factory to make sure we reduce our environmental impact while cutting our energy bills. We have invested £500,000 in a huge solar project across the whole of the factory roof which has halved our energy costs even though the business has grown by 20 per cent.

“The Court Works site has always been at the forefront of innovation, right from the early days of the Industrial Revolution, and I’m delighted that we can improve our own business, reduce our environmental impact and help our neighbours with these sustainable measures.”

As well as the charging points and solar panels, FSP has committed to generating its own nitrogen on site, again using solar power, which will reduce costs and cut emissions from the numerous lorry journeys currently needed to deliver nitrogen to the factory.

The company is also replacing fleet vehicles and forklift trucks with electric alternatives and is supporting staff to switch to electric vehicles and bikes.

The location of FSP’s high speed chargers will be added to a ‘zap map’ to signpost them to EV users. Drivers will be able to recharge their vehicles to 80% in just 60-90 minutes (based on a 40kW battery), with preferential tariffs for local drivers.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure, said: “With spiralling energy costs crippling many businesses, I’m delighted to see such a forward-thinking company taking positive action to cut costs and reduce the firm’s impact on the environment.

“Finding sustainable solutions is something all businesses will need to do eventually and it’s great that FSP has really grabbed the opportunity to make a difference.

“We provided £8,000 from the Climate Change Fund to help both FSP and people in the local area make the switch to electric vehicles, and I really hope drivers take up the offer to use the two chargers.”