Council’s ‘Work Local’ event offers support to Wilko employees

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘Work Local’ event, held in Oakengates last week, was a significant success, highlighting strong collaboration among jobseekers, local employers, and partner organisations.

David Craig, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Community Learning & Employment Co-ordinator, left, and Job Box Mentor Paul Shirley at the Work Local event
David Craig, Telford & Wrekin Council's Community Learning & Employment Co-ordinator, left, and Job Box Mentor Paul Shirley at the Work Local event

The event saw enthusiastic participation from around 100 jobseekers and approximately 20 employers, including AO, Lyreco, Craemer, and Veolia, who found the experience unique and valuable.

Former Wilko employees also joined the event, who were made aware of the opportunity thanks to ongoing support offered by the council for those affected by national closures.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘Work Local’ initiative continues to inspire residents to explore local employment opportunities, fostering community bonds.

Local employers eagerly engaged with local talent, with support from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Invest Telford business support team and community learning teams who played a pivotal role in organising and supporting the event.

Jobseekers received guidance from the council’s Job Box team, covering various job vacancies and application processes as well as the council’s wellbeing team who offered information and support to assist those affected by job loss through their difficult time.

The council’s recognition as MJ Local Authority of the Year in 2022 emphasised the benefits of working for the council, including employee discount schemes, flexible work arrangements, and an inclusive culture.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy, expressed her delight at the event’s success.

Eileen said: “Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘Work Local’ event exceeded our expectations, showcasing the power of community collaboration.

“It’s heartening to see jobseekers, local employers and partner organisations come together to explore opportunities on our doorstep.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to support residents and local businesses in their employment endeavours.” 

Employers interested in supporting future Work Local events can contact Telford & Wrekin Council Business Advisor Louise Harding: louise.harding@telford.gov.uk

