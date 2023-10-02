Council-funded bus route offers more stops and supports hospital staff

Changes will come into effect from today for a council-funded bus route in Telford to help minimise the impact of reduced services.

Councillor Lee Carter pictured by 101 bus. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council’s 101 service will now call at Arleston, run on Saturdays instead of just weekdays and following feedback, support staff at the Princess Royal Hospital with getting to work.

As a result, the 101 will now start out from Madeley Centre at 6.20am and reach the Princess Royal Hospital in 39 minutes.

The new timetable, operating earlier by a few minutes can be downloaded from here.

Pupils attending Charlton, Ercall Wood, Telford Langley schools along with Telford College and Lawley Academy are likely to be affected and should check their stop times.

The journey takes in areas including Madeley, Dawley, Lawley, Wellington and will run throughout the day with the final service leaving the hospital 7.10pm.

Cabinet Member for place, the economy & neighbourhood services, Councillor Lee Carter said: “This is yet another example of how the council’s bus services are adapting to people’s needs to make it an effective and efficient service.

“We are constantly asking for feedback and fine-tuning the services to make sure they meet the needs of those without access to a car. Saving people money and opening doors to employment and education as well as independence to visit friends, family and healthcare at the hospital.

Council-run services carried more than 10,000 trips in June – over 25% of total patronage across the bus network. The fully franchised routes show how the council is stepping in to cover the shortfall in government funding and commercial provision.

Councillor Carter added: “We’re committed on this path towards greater control which in turn will provide a better, more reliable network for residents. We’ll also continue our campaign for the Government to either provide adequate funding or give us full control over local bus services.”

The council is not legally allowed to run a public bus service and there is no penalty on providers for turning up late or in some instances not at all and claims this is another reason it has subsidised routes that commercial operators are unable to cover.