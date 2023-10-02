Halloween fancy dress spooktacular to raise funds for Harry Johnson Trust

A Halloween fancy dress spooktacular magic show is being held at the Brooklands in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury on Friday 27th October.

Paul Rushworth

The event will begin at 7pm with funds being raised for the Harry Johnson Trust.

Tickets are available from Paul and Jane Rushworth, and Paul’s sister Julie. The event promises a fabulous concert full of Comedy, Magic and Song!

Paul said: “Over the years we have raised tens of thousands of pounds for various local charities and on this occasion we will be fundraising for the Harry Johnson Trust. It promises to be a great event so please come along and enjoy yourself as well as helping a valuable charity close to many people’s hearts. Thank you”.

A spokesman for the event said: “Paul Rushworth, working under his stage name of Paul Ray is an excellent magician and superb vocal impressionist. He will be delighting the audience with impressions of Cliff Richard, Neil Diamond, Roy Orbison, Tom Jones, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra!”

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 children and are available from Paul Rushworth by calling 07761 542 401 or Julie on 07710 004124 or by emailing paulraymagic@gmail.com