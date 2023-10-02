Young South Shropshire rugby players helping to spread the Halls brand

A thriving South Shropshire rugby club for young players aged from five and 16 years has received a boost from a major sponsor.

Clee Hill Mini Rugby Club players Harry Kirton, Sophie Hulland and Rhys Breakwell sporting their new shirts sponsored by Halls

Players from Clee Hill Mini Rugby Club will literally be helping to spread the name and brand of Halls, one of the UK’s leading independent firms of estate agents, chartered surveyors, auctioneers and valuers, this season.

The company, which has offices across Shropshire, Worcestershire and Mid Wales, has agreed to sponsor rugby shirts worn by players in all the mini junior rugby club’s teams.

- Advertisement -

Halls’ director Sarah Hulland, who manages the company’s Kidderminster office, has an extra incentive for sponsoring the club, which began in 2019 and now has more than 110 registered players. Her children, Sophie and Jack, play for the under 11 and under eight teams respectively.

“We at Halls were delighted to help when we were approached by the club to sponsor shirts for the teams,” said Sarah. “We wanted to support the army of local volunteers and parents who set up and are running the club successfully, providing rugby and facilities for young people in the community.”

Alan Hubbleday, mini junior rugby club chairman, Under 11 team coach and first aider, said: “We are really grateful for the support from Halls who are sponsoring around 100 shirts for the kids.

“For a rural rugby club, we are punching above our weight. Our aim when the mini rugby club was formed was to encourage community engagement by bringing people together. We have around 40 parents involved in coaching, managing the teams and first aiding and the club is growing.

“We want to support the players’ transition from junior to adult rugby, making memories along the way and making the community proud.”

Maizie Jordan has recently become the first product of the mini junior rugby club to achieve representative honours. She has been selected for the North Midlands Girls Under 16 Developing Player Programme.

Alan’s wife, Jo Yapp, is director of women’s rugby for Worcester Warriors Women and also coaches at Clee Hill.

Clee Hill Mini Rugby Club is not the first sports club or team that Halls has supported. The company also sponsors Whitchurch Alport Women’s football team and Whitchurch Rugby Club.