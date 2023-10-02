11 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 2, 2023
Radio professional Liz joins Be Bold Media as company growth continues

Business
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Strategic communications company Be Bold Media has strengthened its team with a new recruit from the BBC.

Liz Kennedy has joined the Be Bold Media team
Liz Kennedy has joined the Be Bold Media team

Radio producer Liz Kennedy has joined the Midlands-based consultancy after a 21-year career with the broadcaster to work across its portfolio of accounts.

Liz, who produced a variety of shows for Radio Shropshire, joins the agency as part of a continuing growth strategy which has seen it secure two major public sector contracts in the last 12 months and a raft of new private sector business.

The Newport-based company specialises in developing and delivering bespoke communications plans which boost business growth and working with the public sector to raise the profile of business support programmes.

Be Bold managing director Amy Bould said: “Liz is a fantastic radio journalist, a wonderful people-person and a fabulous addition to our brilliant team of journalists and media professionals. We are delighted to have her on board.

“As we grow still further over the coming months, Liz’s appointment will ensure that we continue to deliver the compelling communications which delivers real results for every one of our clients.”

“With her radio and production skills, Liz perfectly complements our existing team and will strengthen still further our proven ability to tell our clients’ stories in the most creative ways possible.

“It has never been more important for both the business community and public sector to communicate in a way which delivers strategic outcomes and drives growth, and that is exactly what Be Bold specialises in.”

Liz said: “I jumped at the chance to join Be Bold because of the way they work. I’ve worked with them during my time on the radio and always been impressed at the way in which they create content which really works for both their clients and audiences.”

Be Bold – which was set up ten years ago by Amy, a former Shropshire Star business editor and Mark Waugh, former digital editor at the Shropshire Star, has enjoyed significant growth in the past two years.

A £100,000 investment last year has seen the launch of new content marketing and social media services to help support businesses navigating the economic downturn.

