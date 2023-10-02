New Shropshire recruits take first steps to career in the law

Two new faces have joined the ranks at one of Shropshire’s law firms.

Lily Swindley, Tom Devey and Stewart Harris

Lily Swindley and Stewart Harris have both joined FBC Manby Bowdler’s Shrewsbury office, with Lily becoming an apprentice paralegal in the family team and Stewart joining the agricultural and rural services team as a trainee solicitor.

Neil Lloyd, managing director of FBC Manby Bowdler, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Lily and Stewart to the company, and I look forward to seeing how their careers progress.

“They are now part of a big extended family of legal professionals and support staff who work together to offer some of the very best legal services in the county and beyond.

“We have a long history of nurturing our own talent at FBC Manby Bowdler, and I’m delighted that Lily and Stewart have decided to join us right at the start of their careers. We will support them throughout their training, and I am sure they will have long and successful careers in the law.”

Trainee solicitors are graduates who have earned a two-year training contract, while apprenticeships are aimed at school leavers and take longer to complete. Both routes into the legal profession lead to the same qualifications and the ability to practise as a solicitor.