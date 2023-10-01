Shropshire volunteer raises over £15,000 for animal charity

Jenny Lack, a former maths teacher from Shropshire, has raised over £15,000 for international animal welfare charity Brooke.

Jenny Lack

Jenny Lack who lives near Shrewsbury has raised over £15,000 in the past 12 months, at Ludlow Market amongst other venues – to raise awareness of Brooke, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of working donkeys, horses and mules around the world.

Every Monday, Jenny volunteers her time selling donated goods, much of which has come from house clearances as well as her own cards made with pressed wild flowers, of which she sells around 700 per year.

After visiting Brooke’s work in Egypt with her daughter, Jenny saw first-hand the struggles faced by many working equines and their owners, who rely heavily on these animals to put food on their tables, earn a living and send their children to school. Sadly, these animals can often suffer, and Brooke works to make long-lasting improvements to their welfare. Jenny uses the photos she took in Egypt during the talks she gives about Brooke’s work to local communities.

Jenny, whose own Welsh cob is now retired, has been a keen Brooke supporter for over 35 years. After retiring in 2007, Jenny first hit the local headlines by collecting old Capri Sun packets from local schools and sewing them into shopping bags, which were sold in a shop in Shrewsbury. In 2009, she became a market trader in Ludlow and now has a regular stall, which is free thanks to the generosity of Ludlow Council.

Jenny Lack said: “I have a passion for recycling and reusing at my stall. I have sold everything from footstools and fire screens to false teeth!

“I enjoy talking to people about Brooke’s work – the types of problems that Brooke sees are often caused by poverty and ignorance. I like the fact that Brooke helps people as well as animals. Education is so important particularly with young people.”