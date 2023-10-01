13.2 C
MP's dental petition hits 1,000 signatures

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan’s petition demanding action for more rural NHS dentists has now garnered the support of over 1,000 residents, hitting its first milestone.

Helen Morgan

This comes as part of a longstanding campaign by the MP to improve access to NHS dentistry in her constituency.

The petition reads ‘We support Helen Morgan’s calls on the Government to increase the number of NHS dental appointments available in rural areas. In particular, we call on the Government to increase training places for new dentists, reform NHS dental contracts and make it easier to recruit experienced dentists to fill dental vacancies in rural areas.’ and can be signed at https://www.helenmorgan.org.uk/dental.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire said:

“A huge thank you to the 1,000+ people who have already signed my petition demanding better on NHS dentistry in rural areas like ours.

“Across North Shropshire, there are too many stories of people unable to access the care they need, and frustrated that appointments are getting harder and harder to find.

“To show the strength of public support, I am really keen to get as many signatures as possible to take to the Secretary of State. The petition is still open and available online, or on paper at Green End dental practice in Whitchurch.”

