Motorcyclist dies in collision on A458 between Shrewsbury and Halfway House

A 17-year-old motorcyclist has died and another seriously injured following a collision on the A458 between Shrewsbury and Halfway House.

The collision happened at just after midnight on the A458 between the Rowton junction and Cardeston Park junction.

Police say a grey Range Rover collided with a group of motorbikes.

- Advertisement -

A 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, another motorcyclist sustained serious injuries.

Officers carrying out enquiries into the collision are appealing for witnesses, including any motorists on the road around the time of the collision with dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC O’Conner by email helen.m.oconnor@westmercia.pnn.police.uk or by calling 07870154668

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk