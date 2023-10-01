Government funding of £1.5m to improve Shropshire bus services

Funding from the Government of just under £1.5 million to improve local bus services in the county has been welcomed.

Shropshire Council will receive the money to support the delivery of their Bus Service Improvement Plan.



Both Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski and South Shrshropshire MP Philip Dunn have welcomed the news.

The funding forms part of a £300 million bus package and can be used to maintain existing service levels or to deliver targeted initiatives to encourage bus use.

Shropshire Council will receive £1,490,492 for 2024/25 to support delivery of their Bus Service Improvement Plan.

Philip Dunne, South Shropshire MP, said: “This £1.5m from the government to support bus services in Shropshire is extremely welcome, and can be used to support routes and encourage bus use locally.

“I have worked with Shropshire Council to support bids for greater bus funding from central government, so I am pleased we have had some success through the Bus Service Improvement Plan funding.”

Daniel Kawczynski MP said: “I am pleased to report that the government is to invest a further £1,490,492 in bus services across Shropshire. This additional funding to Shropshire Council will mean that our area has benefitted from a total of £2,980,984 in funding to support bus services since 2022.”