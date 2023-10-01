13.2 C
Pumpkin fun planned for Wellington kids this half-term

Entertainment
Shropshire children are being invited to take part in a fun activity during October half term.

Pictured from left, AdrienneTaylor of The Daberhashery, who has made some of the pumpkins, Damian Breeze, manager of The Orbit and Paola Armstrong of Wellington Town Council
The Green Wellington Pumpkin Hunt is being held this year for children aged under 12.

A large range of retailers in the town will be creating a ‘spooky trail’ of knitted pumpkins which will go on show in their shops for a week from Saturday, October 28 until November 5.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington, an organisation aimed at promoting and regenerating the town, explained the event was being billed as ‘green’ as the pumpkins were being crafted by local people.

“We are encouraging residents of our community to ‘use what you’ve got’ to keep costs down, so we are receiving lots of lovely multi-coloured pumpkins from a number of different people,” she said.

She said children wanting to take part should collect a form from The Orbit and that special Halloween treats awaited those who completed the trail and returned to The Orbit with their answers.

The event has been organised by Love Wellington and sponsored by Wellington Town Council.

Paola Armstrong of the council said: “It should be a lot of fun for the youngsters and their families and and we are very grateful to all the businesses who are participating and the crafters who have created the pumpkins.”

