Shropshire farmer looks forward to wedding after proposing to girlfriend using hay bales

A Shropshire farmer who spelt out his marriage proposal to wife-to-be Ruth Corbett in hay bales is looking forward to their wedding this October.

Chirbury-based farmer Alistair Sheppard says he doesn’t know where the idea came from “You see different romantic proposals on the internet and I knew I wanted to do something, so it made sense to use the hay bales.

“There were over 50 bales involved so it was a bigger job than we thought it was going to be”.

Ruth Corbett said there was a lot to process when Alistair popped the question last October.

“He was down on one knee with a ring, the bales of hay were arranged to say will you marry me, so I had to say yes.

“October was the month when we met, when we got engaged and now when we’ll get married so it’s a special time of year for us.”

One year on from the proposal the couple will tie the knot at the farm in Chirbury on Saturday 7 October.