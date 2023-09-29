Plans submitted to revitalise landmark building in Wellington

Plans for the first of Wellington’s Towns Fund projects have been submitted which would see one of the town’s most important buildings transformed.

The plans would see the landmark Wellington building transformed. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The funding for the project was secured by Telford & Wrekin Council in 2019 as part of the national Town’s Fund Initiative and would see 1 Walker Street, located in the town’s conservation area revitalised.

The historic building which was first occupied by the Wellington YMCA in 1913 and which once hosted a World Snooker championship game, will be preserved with the development sympathetic to the history of the building and its surrounding area.

- Advertisement -

Proposals for the renovation would see the upper floors renovated to deliver high quality new homes for rent, complemented by a fully refurbished ground floor which will provide an attractive commercial opportunity.

The project will continue the revitalisation of Wellington town centre’s retail sector and bring high quality living space into the heart of the town. It will link with the council’s Pride in Our High Streets initiative as well as with Levelling Up funding that the council has successfully secured from government.

Together these investments will continue to revitalise the town’s High Street, aligning with changing customer demand and ensuring a vibrant future for local businesses. The focus of investment will centre on Market Square, the Market and the four historic streets of Walker, Church, Bell, Duke and Crown Streets.

Graham Wynn, Chair of Telford’s Towns Fund Board, remarked, “The Wellington Towns Fund project underscores our commitment to transforming this town into a thriving and vibrant community. This strategic investment will not only reshape the retail landscape but also invigorate the local economy, creating opportunities for all.”

The refurbishment of 1 Walker Street will be a significant building project requiring the building to be vacant. The council is working closely with the current ground floor tenants Age UK to find alternative premises in Wellington.

The Council has granted them an extended period to find the right property and to ensure they benefit from the important Christmas trading period, with work not planned to start until early Spring next year.