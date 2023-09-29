Severn Hospice launches 2023 festive raffle

A Shropshire charity is already getting in the festive groove, tickets for Severn Hospice’s Christmas raffle have gone on sale with a jackpot prize of £5,000.

One of Severn Hospice’s registered nurses, Ben Codd helps launch the raffle

Each year, the charity, which has its two main hospices in Shrewsbury and Telford, holds two raffles – one in the summer and the other at Christmas.

The care and support the charity gives to thousands of people living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales is in part funded by the sale of thousands and thousands of the tickets which are sold online on its website, in its network of 31 shops and in its two main receptions.

The theme of this year’s raffle is that by buying a ticket, the charity’s loyal supporters help to give its nurses time to care and ensure that patients and their families and carers continue to be treated with dignity and respect.

Karen Swindells, head of lottery, said: “We know that everyone is feeling the pinch right now and that things are tight for so many people in the run up to Christmas.

“But even just buying a few tickets makes an enormous difference to us. They cost just £1 each, but this all adds up. We must raise £2 for every £3 we spend and each week we spend £166,117 on care.

“A full set of scrubs for a nurse cost £29, £65 provides a therapeutic Elephants Never Forget day for a group of children and their carers while £20 provides an hour’s care from a Hospice at Home healthcare assistant.

“Without the overwhelming generosity of our incredible supporters, we would not be able to be there for as many people as we are when they are facing heartbreak.” Go to https://www.severnhospice.org.uk/christmas-raffle to buy your tickets for the raffle. Tickets are on sale until 8 December 2023.

There are 43 cash prizes, including the £5,000 jackpot and the winning numbers will be drawn on 15 December 2023 and will appear on the charity’s social media pages and website. The lucky jackpot winner will receive a phone call from a member of the lottery team.

Karen added: “Good luck, and thank you so much for your kindness, support, and generosity. It’s because you care that we can.”