Explore the new woodland wellbeing trail at Haughmond Hill

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Forestry England is inviting visitors to Haughmond Hill, near Shrewsbury to take a mindful walk through the woodland this autumn.

Explore the new woodland wellbeing trail at Haughmond Hill this autumn. Photo: Forestry England/Crown copyright
Explore the new woodland wellbeing trail at Haughmond Hill this autumn. Photo: Forestry England/Crown copyright

Take care of your physical and mental health with a new Forestry England wellbeing trail. The self-led trail winds through the trees, encouraging visitors to pause, unplug and mindfully reconnect with nature as they walk.

The sensitively designed trail has themed panels winding through the trees inviting visitors to slow down, notice and absorb the beautiful woodland landscape as they walk. With scientific evidence showing positive effects on physical and mental health of being amongst trees, Forestry England’s trail encourages everyone to take time to relax and experience the restorative benefits of the forest.

A forest wellbeing journal accompanies the trail, enhancing visitors’ wellbeing experience. Beautifully designed, with space for individual reflections, the journal offers ideas for mindful activities to try out in the forest and at home. Download it from the Forestry England website before a visit.

Kerri Macdonell, Recreation Manager for Forestry England at Haughmond Hill says,

“We’re delighted to offer this wellbeing experience to our visitors. As autumn’s colours begin to show, it’s the perfect season for a mindful walk. We know how much benefit people feel taking time for themselves to relax and experience the restorative effects of the forest.

“The wellbeing journal is a wonderful way to continue noticing with all our senses the incredible sights, sounds and restful benefits that nature offers us. We look forward to welcoming people to visit the trail. Each season will offer a new perspective on the wonderful landscape here at Haughmond Hill.”

This is one of 20 wellbeing trails Forestry England now has in place across the country, giving visitors a chance to restore and enjoy a mindful walk to connect with the beautiful woodland landscape.

As well as the physical wellbeing trail, Forestry England has created a hub of virtual forest experiences, allowing people to enjoy the peace or tranquillity of the forest whenever they need to – www.forestryengland.uk/wellbeing.

