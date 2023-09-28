The Range confirms December opening for new Oswestry store

The Range has today confirmed it’s opening a brand new store in Oswestry this December.

The Range is to open a store in Oswestry

The Home, Leisure & Gardens Retailer says the new store will open within the former Morrisons building on Station Road on Friday 8 December.

A 15-year lease has been signed by The Range, which includes the unit and its surrounding car park. Customers of the store will be able to park free of charge for two hours.

The new store will open with The Range’s signature Christmas department, featuring all the trees, lights and decorations shoppers could ever need to get in the festive spirit.

The opening will be celebrated with exclusive opening offers and giveaways, to be announced closer to the date.

The new store in Oswestry follows the opening of a store in Telford in April.