Telford & Wrekin Council launches volunteer recruitment drive

Telford & Wrekin Council has approved plans to swell the ranks of its existing army of almost 2,400 volunteers, including attracting 600 additional Street Champions.

Telford & Wrekin Council launches a volunteer recruitment drive. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Volunteers make a vital contribution supporting 17 council services in roles including Health Champions, Climate Change Champions, Child and Family Ambassadors and Mystery Customers.

There are more than 1,400 Street Champions who litter pick helping keep the borough clean and green. They include 21-year-old student Matt who has autism.

- Advertisement -

Matt said: “Volunteering gives me a sense of self-worth and fulfilment and the feeling of belonging to a team.”

One of the council’s key priorities is to grow the number of Street Champions to 2,000 by the end of March 2027. To hit this target, the council will host a celebration and recruitment event next year to thank existing champions and increase sign-ups including to its Junior Street Champions scheme.

Currently, about 170 volunteer opportunities with the council and other voluntary groups are promoted on Volunteer Telford which receives about 500 visits a month. An improved version of the website will be developed making it easier for people to find the right role and encourage applications from a range of backgrounds. There will also be a new matching site between community groups and businesses keen for their staff to volunteer and give back.

To further support existing council volunteers, a satisfaction survey will be sent out. It will ask volunteers for feedback on their experience and the results will help the council make improvements.

As well as being a council priority, the importance of volunteering is highlighted in Vision 2032 which sees volunteers playing a key role in helping communities thrive in the future. It is therefore proposed to form a partnership volunteer group with the aim of recruiting and supporting more volunteers across the borough.

The plans are set out in an updated version of the council’s Corporate Volunteer Policy which was rubberstamped at a meeting of the Cabinet today (Thursday).

Councillor Raj Mehta, Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities & Civic Pride said:

“Telford & Wrekin Council is proud to have a dedicated army of amazing volunteers who give their time to make a difference to the lives of people in their community.

“We recognise the valuable contribution they make and I welcome the steps set out to recruit volunteers and support them as best we can, so their experience is an enjoyable one.

“The measures will also help make our volunteer opportunities, and those of partner organisations, available to all, so we attract a breadth of talent and experience.”

In the past year, Telford & Wrekin Council has supported 57 voluntary and community organisations giving advice on how to get started to helping a project grow. One example is Wellington Orbit Community Cinema which now has 60 volunteers thanks to support from the council.

As well as championing volunteering across the borough, Telford & Wrekin Council is also committed to supporting its staff to volunteer by giving them the opportunity to volunteer for up to two days a year within Telford and Wrekin. Among good causes supported is the Christmas Smile project which donates presents for families in need in the borough.