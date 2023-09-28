Southwater Vets to open its doors next month

A brand new state-of-the-art veterinary practice is to open its doors in Telford next month.

The Southwater Veterinary Group team

Southwater Veterinary Group will open the doors of Southwater Vets at Wright House in Stafford Court on October 4th – but pet owners across the county can pre-register their pets now.

The brand-new, purpose-built practice sees a team of veterinarians with over 50 years of combined experience working together to provide a community-led veterinary practice for pet owners in and around Telford.

Southwater Veterinary Group co-founder Ryan Davis is an RCVS advanced practitioner in surgery, has stood on the Society of Practising Veterinary Surgeons board of directors for six years.

“We pride ourselves on case continuity and really getting to know our patients and their owners throughout their lives,” he said.

“Having a purpose-built building that meets all the needs of our patients, including a surgical suite and a CT scanner, means owners can be safe in the knowledge that they are being treated fully by the veterinary surgeons that their pets know and trust.”

Patients will be at the heart of the new, independent Southwater Vets practice, and the team are passionate about providing a personal level of care with all decisions made in-house at a local level for the benefit of the community.

Co-founder Robert Hamilton has a vast repertoire of surgical experience with over 20 years of small animal practice and holds a General Practitioner and Post Graduate Certificate in small animal endoscopy and endosurgery.

“I am passionate about exceptional care,” adds Rob. “Having a vet who knows your pet and can forge a relationship that remains throughout your pet’s life is extremely important, both to pet owners and to the members of the team at Southwater Vets.

“Establishing a practice that is able to complete a wide range of surgeries, carry out CT scanning and is independently managed means that we can work closely with our community to meet their needs.”