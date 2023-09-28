RAAC discovery closes kitchen and restaurant at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital

The kitchen and restaurant at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford have been closed after potentially unsafe Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was discovered.

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) today confirmed that RAAC had been identified within the hospital building.

SaTH said it was working with NHS England to manage the situation safely following the discovery within the kitchen and restaurant area.

- Advertisement -

The estate team at the Princess Royal Hospital are carrying out daily inspections to monitor the structure of the concrete.

The Trust says it has made alternative arrangements to provide meals for patients and staff following the closure of the kitchen.

In Shropshire, RAAC has previously been confirmed in an area of Donnington Wood Infants and parts of Whitchurch Civic Centre.