Programme of repairs to be agreed for Cambrian Heritage Railways building in Oswestry

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Scaffolding is to stay in place at Oswestry’s Grade II listed Cambrian Heritage Railways building while a comprehensive project is undertaken to stabilise and address its poor condition.

Oswestry’s Grade II listed Cambrian Heritage Railways building. Image: Google Street View
Oswestry’s Grade II listed Cambrian Heritage Railways building. Image: Google Street View

The council is to work with Cambrian Heritage Railways, Oswestry Town Council, the Future Oswestry Group and conservation experts to agree on a programme of repairs and help secure a viable long-term use for the building.

Following many years of neglect, Shropshire Council took possession of the building in early 2023, after it had suffered storm damage the previous year.

After establishing a project group to oversee the surveying, planning and restoration of the building, the council installed scaffolding around it to safeguard pedestrians and to facilitate the inspection and repair of the ‘corbels’ found under the eaves.

However, the repair work proved to be more complex than initially anticipated and the appointed contractor has been unable to effect a short term repair as hoped. Specialist help has now been sought from the council’s conservation team and from historic building specialists who are investigating an approach to stabilising the corbels.

The project group is seeking to identify funding opportunities to support future repair and improvement work.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and assets, said

“Shropshire Council took possession of the Cambrian Heritage Railways building earlier this year to help secure a viable long term use for what is a very important historic building for Oswestry.

“Sadly a short-term repair hasn’t been possible and the scaffolding will likely need to remain in place for a long period. Whilst this may be disappointing news, it will help ensure that the repairs are undertaken correctly and sympathetically to safeguard the future of the building, whilst also ensuring the continued the safety of the public.”

