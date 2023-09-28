Charity Bonfire and Firework Extravaganza to light the skies of Shrewsbury

Shropshire’s Charity Bonfire and Firework Extravaganza will return to the skies of Shrewsbury on November 4th.

The annual charity fireworks and bonfire spectacular will be taking place at the DMOS People West Mid Showground on Berwick Road and will once again feature two displays on the night – and see 90s star Rozalla take to the stage!

The sound-sensitive fireworks display will begin at 6.15pm with the blockbuster display at 7.45pm. The night’s live music stage will be hosted by The 90s Revival and will welcome ‘Everybody’s Free’ singer Rozalla and Robbie Jones.

- Advertisement -

Ian Bebbington, showground CEO, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors back to the showground for our annual charity bonfire and fireworks event.

“It is always a popular night and we have free parking on the site as well as a funfair and food and refreshments to enjoy around the bonfire.”

Tickets are available in advance and a limited number of tickets will be available on the gate – organisers are advising to buy in advance to avoid any disappointment.

All proceeds will go to the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society’s Rural Charity which ensures the showground can continue as a vital part of the community.

“It also allows us to make donations throughout the year to various groups and organisations across Shropshire in need of funds to boost our rural communities,” adds Mr Bebbington.

To buy tickets, visit westmidshowground.co.uk