Shropshire Brickworks: A thrilling journey of growth and success!

A local brick construction company has continued to grow and its success is expanding outside of Shropshire.

It has been an extremely exciting time for Shropshire Brickworks over the last few months! Since the Company was formed in April 2023, contracts have been completed in Liverpool, Leeds, Bradford, Mid Wales, Cheshire and The West Midlands. Alongside this, there is no sign of work slowing down in Shropshire, with a total of 7 contracts completed locally.

Andy Carswell, Managing Director, is thrilled with the way the business is growing:



“It has always been my vision to grow Shropshire Brickworks organically and with that in mind we are pleased to see steady growth across the Spring and Summer. Now moving into the Autumn and with a strong pipeline, we are focusing on further expanding our workforce and connecting in particular with residential developers.”

- Advertisement -

Andy continued: “Recently we have had multiple enquires from Companies requiring a contractor to work on timber frame buildings. With many contracts completed in this line of construction,



“Shropshire Brickworks are pleased to be able to assist! With experienced professionals on the team, who understand technical drawings, this is an area of building we can execute with extreme accuracy and confidence.”

Continuing to grow

Shropshire Brickworks is proud to say there are now 14 bricklayers working regularly and the team will continue to grow in the coming months with more contracts and tenders in the mix.

Despite recent growth Andy continues picking up the trowel daily, alongside making sure that the contracts team are well looked after and all Health and Safety is fully compliant.

This has also been a focus of the business as it continues to grow and plans for the future include more training, upskilling, branding and advertising.

As an SME, Shropshire Brickworks would like to thank anyone who has supported the business since the Limited Company was formed, whether it be across social media, or by recommendation.

Find out more about Shropshire Brickworks

To find out more about Shropshire Brickworks, please visit https://www.shropshirebrickworks.com/. There you will also find all contact details and links to their social media pages.

Advertisement Feature