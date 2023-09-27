Telford ‘off gas’ households can benefit from Home Upgrade Grant

Households in Telford and Wrekin which don’t use gas to heat their home could be eligible for government funding to make their properties more energy efficient.

The Home Upgrade Grant offers a range of fully-funded energy efficiency measures

The Home Upgrade Grant (HUG2) offers a range of fully-funded energy efficiency measures including loft insulation, wall insulation, low carbon heating, double glazing and energy efficient doors.

Residents must meet a series of criteria to be eligible for the grant which include being in receipt of a means-tested benefit or having a household income of less than £31,000 before tax.

Homes must also be off gas (not on the main gas network) and includes properties which are heated by solid fuel, LPG, oil or electricity.

To qualify, homes need to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D, E, F or G and applicants must live in the home they own.

Private tenants can apply for the grant but will need their landlord’s permission who will be asked to make a contribution to any work which is carried out.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Homes & Enforcement, said:

“The Home Upgrade Grant follows on from previous initiatives such as the Local Authority Delivery (LAD2) scheme which support low income households across the borough, helping them to become more energy efficient.

“We encourage residents to consider this funding and see if they are eligible for a range of energy efficiency measures in their home.

“During the cost of living crisis, this funding could be essential for certain households in the borough as making homes more energy efficient can help to reduce bills significantly.”

Applications should take no more than 10 minutes to complete and, once submitted, a Telford Energy Advice team member will be in touch to discuss next steps.

Anyone who requires a paper version of the form, or needs additional help completing it, should contact Telford Energy Advice on 0800 677 1952 or email tea@mea.org.uk.

Jenny Burton, Senior Project Manager at Marches Energy Agency, said: “The Home Upgrade Grant funding will give much needed support to those seeking to reduce their energy usage, especially during this difficult time where many are experiencing increasing energy bills.

“Our established customer journey support will allow us to help vulnerable householders to navigate the funding process and we will be on hand to answer householders’ queries and provide wider support.”

Click here to apply for the Home Upgrade Grant or find out more about it.