Shropshire Council launches £150,000 fund to support community projects

Shropshire Council has today announced a £150,000 fund to make it easier for people in the county to improve their local area.

Shropshire Council and Spacehive are keen to hear from Shropshire residents who have an innovative idea to improve their local area

In partnership with Spacehive, the community fundraising platform, the Crowdfund Shropshire programme will enable local residents across the county to exclusively access funding for community improvement initiatives.

The crowdfunding nature of this programme, in collaboration with council funding, maximises the amount campaigners can raise in order to deliver transformational community projects that matter to them.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and communities, said: “This is a huge opportunity that puts power into the hands of local people to transform the places where they live.

“I’m really excited about the launch and hearing about the many ideas you have that we and your community can help bring to life.

“It’s something quite different to what we’ve done before but we really think that, when it comes to where you live, you know best. It’s all part of our wider aim to instil pride in local communities and empower our residents to live their best lives.”

Shropshire’s Shared Prosperity Community Fund has been made possible due to funding under the Communities and Place theme of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund managed by Shropshire Council.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the Government’s levelling up agenda and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025. The fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

No fundraising experience is necessary; 65% of Spacehive creators are creating a community project for the first time. Spacehive assists project creators with online workshops, one-to-one support and resources, providing advice on everything from project costs to campaign promotion.

The Crowdfund Shropshire launch event is on Wednesday 11 October 2023 at Wem Town Hall, with tea and coffee on arrival for a 2pm start (online attendance is also offered on booking).

Shropshire VCS Assembly, Shropshire Infrastructure Partnership and Shropshire Council are encouraging individuals and community groups to come along and find out more. To register visit this link.

All project ideas should be launched on the Spacehive platform and pitched to the available funds by the end of December 2023 for year 1 funding. The programme will extend into 2024.

Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, who is speaking at the launch, said: “Crowdfund Shropshire has been established through local voluntary and public sector partnerships.

Shropshire is home to many community leaders and volunteers committed to making a difference and delivering activity to improve the lives of others, or to celebrate and improve our local area, but to make a difference our communities need financial support.

“Crowdfunding works when a large number of people each give a small amount of money. By sharing information on the ambitions and plans of our local communities, we may obtain support from individuals, but we can also encourage donations from local businesses, public sector bodies, local funders and other philanthropists.”

If you have an idea for a project in your local area, please get in touch with Spacehive today.

For more information, contact partner@spacehive.com or VCSAssembly@shropshire.gov.uk