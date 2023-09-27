16.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Arrest made and cannabis plants seized in Wem following drug warrant

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police in Wem yesterday made an arrest after carrying out a warrant at an address in the town centre.

Cannabis plants were seized from the address. Photo: West Mercia Police
Officers from North Shropshire SNTs, Shropshire Local Organised Crime Team and Shropshire Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team conducted the drugs-related warrant at an address on Crown Street.

A number of cannabis plants were seized from the address and a man was arrested on suspicion of Cultivation of Cannabis.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “You can help us deal with drug crime and the associated anti-social behaviour that goes with it. The public is our eyes and ears, and no one knows better than the residents what is going on in a neighbourhood or community. 

“If you suspect someone is dealing drugs or involved in drug crime, you can pass on information via the ‘Tell Us About’ section of our website or you can phone 101. Always dial 999 if you or your property is at risk or a crime is in progress.”

