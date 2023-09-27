16.1 C
Aldi looks to open stores in Ellesmere and Church Stretton

Aldi has revealed it wants to create new stores in Ellesmere and Church Stretton it invests £1.4bn in the UK over the next two years.

Supermarket Aldi is investing in Shropshire
In its annual trading update, Aldi said it had attracted around a million extra customers in the past 12 months with a new generation of savvy shoppers turning their back on traditional, full priced supermarkets.

Britain’s fourth largest supermarket, which opened its 1,000th store earlier this month, says it is committed to a long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK.

The areas in Shropshire where it is currently looking for sites include Church Stretton and Ellesmere.

Aldi is searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development. The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally, the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make our great value groceries accessible to all, and to do that we need more stores, particularly in towns and areas that don’t have an Aldi already.

“The areas we’ve identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing until we can bring our quality products and unbeatable prices to as many people as possible.”

