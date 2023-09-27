16.1 C
SDC extends self-penned comedy to celebrate King’s 75th Birthday

Shropshire Drama Company’s (SDC) self-penned production 42 Crowns is being taken out on another short tour of the county this autumn to celebrate the King’s forthcoming 75th birthday. 

The cast of 42 Crowns: Vincent Whyte, Michele Rowland-Jones, Derek Willis, Neville Street, Tracey Willis and Sadie Bates
The cast of 42 Crowns: Vincent Whyte, Michele Rowland-Jones, Derek Willis, Neville Street, Tracey Willis and Sadie Bates

Written by SDC member Michele Rowland-Jones and performed by four actors and a musician 42 Crowns is delivered through a combination of rhyming verse, songs, readings, poetry and fun facts.

It is a wry and quirky observation of the activities of our kings and queens during the reigns of various regal houses; such as the Plantagenets, Tudors, Stuarts and Windsors; from 1066 and up to the incumbent monarch Charles III – 42 in total.

Rewritten from the original script of 41 Crowns to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth and the coronation of King Charles III, it has been amended one final time to celebrate the King’s milestone birthday on 14 November.

Michele Rowland-Jones said: “Although it contains the odd serious moment, 42 Crowns is essentially an alternative, light-hearted take on the monarchy throughout the ages. Our short tour in the spring was great fun and we performed to audiences who genuinely didn’t know what to expect but they laughed in all the right places!”

Beginning in October it will take in the following venues:

Saturday 21 October – Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Thursday 09 November – SpArC Theatre, Bishop’s Castle

Saturday 11 November – Wellington Drama Festival, The Belfrey Theatre, Wellington

Friday 17 November – The Talbot Theatre, Whitchurch

Ticket prices and times for each of the venues are available to view at: https://shropshiredramacompany.co.uk.

